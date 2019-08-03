United Technologies (UTX) Holder Tig Advisors Raised Holding by $9.52 Million; Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.10 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 981,086 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L had bought 19,100 shares worth $201,270 on Wednesday, March 13. 5,000 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $47,224 were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G. The insider Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456. 2,500 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $25,275 were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN. Heyden Olaf Robert bought $189,581 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 40 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 206,237 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York-based Brigade Mngmt LP has invested 0.52% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Ls Advisors Ltd Company holds 2,270 shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,729 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 224,263 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 400 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn owns 525 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 28,600 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 75,446 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 152 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Oarsman Capital stated it has 0.16% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.82M for 18.53 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 29,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement reported 11,150 shares. The Delaware-based Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parkside Finance National Bank Tru reported 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dillon & Assocs accumulated 49,422 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 5.54% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 224,843 shares. 430,812 are owned by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management stated it has 3.92% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reilly Fincl Ltd Com reported 86,124 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Gru Incorporated Llp invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Td Cap Lc has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kingfisher owns 5,153 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Communications holds 233,591 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Aristotle Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.2% or 38,700 shares in its portfolio.

