United Technologies (UTX) Holder Tig Advisors Has Lifted Holding; As Mattel (MAT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Virtu Financial Trimmed Holding by $499,122

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 61.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 38,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 24,510 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 62,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 400,276 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel CFR to Ba3 From Ba2; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis Joined Toy Maker From Google Last Year; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis quits for top job at Ancestry.com; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN 34.1%; EST. 37%; 19/04/2018 – Mattel named Ynon Kreiz as its new CEO; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss $311.3M; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 193,836 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap invested in 173 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apriem Advsr holds 1.81% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 53,184 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,599 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,855 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,530 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Welch Gp Limited Com invested in 2.95% or 207,963 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 42,800 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 20,486 shares stake. Ipswich Inv holds 5,310 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Finance Architects Inc owns 650 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Company has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp reported 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Windward Cap Management Ca holds 166,935 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Hanson Mcclain reported 277 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 592,469 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Dubuque State Bank & has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 1.41M shares. Regions Fincl, Alabama-based fund reported 89,987 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 200,000 shares. Hartford Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 37,899 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 262,619 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ckw Grp owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One owns 151,828 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 15,483 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.10M for 27.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

