United Technologies (UTX) Holder Telemus Capital Upped Stake; As Cognex (CGNX) Stock Value Declined, Brown Capital Management Has Decreased by $17.94 Million Its Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 358,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 9.47 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481.41 million, down from 9.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 826,462 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 11,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 8,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 5,837 shares to 27,431 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $34.26 million for 56.33 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd owns 5,407 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 123,244 shares. 219,136 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,293 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 61,028 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 1.22M shares. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 2.59 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Sei Invs Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 249,279 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 50,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 260,515 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.09% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.01% or 217 shares in its portfolio.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,140 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,196 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 31,783 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1,646 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial reported 0.22% stake. Boston Rech Mngmt has invested 1.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Headinvest Ltd Company reported 1.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.9% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sit Invest Assocs reported 33,040 shares. Liberty Mngmt invested in 1.58% or 24,336 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company New York holds 0.05% or 4,516 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd holds 15,284 shares. The Vermont-based Maple Management Inc has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). American Research And reported 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,959 shares. Essex Financial Serv invested 0.98% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).