United Technologies (UTX) Holder Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Stake by $2.60 Million; Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Its Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Holding by $1.89 Million as Stock Price Declined

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 10.47 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 20,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 91,415 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78 million, down from 111,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $133.52. About 1.95M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.61 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Company invested in 0.57% or 24,998 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.87M shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,459 shares. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Lc has 0.9% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 28,003 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Com Oh invested in 9,394 shares or 0.76% of the stock. 6.13M were accumulated by Deutsche State Bank Ag. 485,399 were reported by Sector Pension Inv Board. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 2,182 shares in its portfolio. M&R Mgmt Inc invested in 4,015 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 81,691 shares. Weatherstone Mgmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 3,423 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv accumulated 0.08% or 456 shares. Capital World Invsts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 192,300 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,024 shares to 9,779 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 87,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,135 were accumulated by Dana Investment Advsrs Incorporated. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 48,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 154,126 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 34,745 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Llc has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Symphony Asset Ltd invested in 0.03% or 16,181 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc accumulated 287,583 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Co owns 14,258 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 113,869 shares. 69,210 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 72,400 shares.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.00 million for 90.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.