United Technologies (UTX) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $376,320 as Share Price Declined; Westpac Banking Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Upped by $89.52 Million as Valuation Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 818,932 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.55M, down from 821,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 978 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 11,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05B, up from 10,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 391,035 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,666 shares to 24,785 shares, valued at $43.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 reported 18,188 shares. Parthenon Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,347 shares. 6,087 are owned by Bangor Savings Bank. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 7,681 shares. Coho Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 3,107 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Co has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 80,709 are held by Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.37M shares. Whitebox Advsr Lc invested 1.6% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Colony Grp Incorporated Lc holds 37,523 shares. Private Wealth holds 21,933 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt Inc holds 88,252 shares. Heritage Invsts Corporation owns 1.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 175,835 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 516,603 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 3,414 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 250,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,687 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).