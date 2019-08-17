United Technologies (UTX) Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $453,248 as Valuation Declined; Sta Wealth Management Stake in Msci (MSCI) Lowered as Stock Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 108,898 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04 million, down from 112,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $226.23. About 507,510 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 25/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 29/05/2018 – China securities regulator vows financial stability ahead of MSCI entry

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 28,550 shares to 59,837 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 86,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Wellington Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Markel invested in 224,000 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Capital Interest Ltd Ca reported 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Columbia Asset Management accumulated 11,221 shares. Rdl Financial Inc reported 2,398 shares stake. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department has 6,709 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. North Amer Management Corporation reported 3.9% stake. Howland Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bangor Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 6,087 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Assocs Mgmt Inc accumulated 37,872 shares. Washington Tru Com holds 0.13% or 17,154 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategic Financial invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd has 0.57% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 100,975 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillhouse Mgmt stated it has 1.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 21,061 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Assetmark has 0.29% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Hl Financial Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 39,482 shares. 369,868 were reported by Lord Abbett & Communications Limited Liability. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 87,033 shares stake. Jupiter Asset accumulated 7,912 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.77 million shares. National Pension Ser has 0.09% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Landscape Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 137,000 are owned by Markel Corporation. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.05% stake. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 18 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,066 shares to 24,789 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.