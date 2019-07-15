United Technologies (UTX) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Position; As A B M Industries (ABM) Market Value Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Decreased by $1.64 Million Its Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 34,919 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 14,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,653 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 99,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 256,054 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 17.91 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Extends Tenure as Janitorial Partner for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ABM Industries: The Sell-Off Looks Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “West Mifflin Area School District Projected to Save $9.9 Million through ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries Names New Treasurer NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Expands Line of Service NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,949 shares to 413,884 shares, valued at $28.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Growth Etf (SCHG) by 3,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 7,006 shares to 1,994 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 87,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,230 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.