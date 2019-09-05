United Technologies (UTX) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.11 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 215,506 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $302.74. About 16,676 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7,660 shares to 15,070 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 2,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.19 million for 26.19 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Ltd invested 0.25% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 71 are held by Parkside Retail Bank And. Violich Capital holds 6,250 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,202 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,605 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Limited stated it has 2,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 13,695 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 225,631 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 76,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 11,786 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 7 shares. Vanguard owns 9.18M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 4.24% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1.55M shares. Aqr Lc invested in 0% or 4,554 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “United Technologies Chairman & CEO Gregory Hayes Presents at Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $36.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tompkins Fincl invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 2.39% or 1.55 million shares. Paloma Partners Management Co stated it has 5,565 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,054 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.22% or 115,549 shares. First National Com invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Richard C Young Ltd holds 0.79% or 31,968 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 516,603 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc holds 8,578 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability accumulated 7,833 shares. Boston And Mngmt holds 1.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 30,956 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 2,460 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 485,399 shares stake.