United Technologies (UTX) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.60 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 3.37M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 401,300 shares to 5.40M shares, valued at $63.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 493,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Cap Management has invested 0.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Canandaigua State Bank Com has 2.46% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 102,648 shares. Fin Management Professionals owns 7 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited owns 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,000 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Ny has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 15,543 are owned by Btim. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested in 0.16% or 70,204 shares. Putnam Fl stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 1.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 77,083 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 6,235 shares stake. 2,944 were reported by Cim Lc. Town Country Comml Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.16% or 2,699 shares in its portfolio. Central Bankshares And Trust Company has 848 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 923,122 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 6,642 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa.

