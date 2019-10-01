United Technologies (UTX) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding; Hengehold Capital Management Has Raised At&T (T) Stake by $391,215

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 9.87 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 713,486 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forbes J M And Llp reported 0.3% stake. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 82,752 shares or 0.87% of the stock. 13,575 were reported by Boltwood Capital Management. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 257,450 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 48,109 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natixis has 0.64% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 617,097 shares. 107,008 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 4,517 shares stake. Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 436,084 shares. Factory Mutual Co has 0.91% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Wafra has 0.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 20,260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 118,698 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd accumulated 7,238 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 317,900 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $53.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 745,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 939,088 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Reik & reported 7,984 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Osborne Prns Cap Management Lc invested in 10,624 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt LP owns 189,640 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.95M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 3,434 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Tru owns 67,648 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Advisors Preferred Limited holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 3,343 shares. Westend Advsr Limited Liability reported 1.05M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler & Associate has invested 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arvest Fincl Bank Division owns 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 34,821 shares. Sage reported 0.01% stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 953,175 shares.

