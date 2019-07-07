United Technologies (UTX) Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Carnival (CCL) Stake Maintained by Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 655,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.55 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.60M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 8,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,607 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, up from 105,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.55 million shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Css Ltd Il accumulated 15,655 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 437,702 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 961,249 shares. Davenport & Communication Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,235 shares. Martin Invest Mgmt Ltd Com reported 71,937 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested in 2.89 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 21,511 shares in its portfolio. Intll Value Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 544,542 shares. Moreover, Chatham Cap Gru has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,256 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 423,598 shares. 18,937 were reported by Hightower Tru Services Lta. Davidson Invest Advisors holds 95,076 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares to 183,102 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,140 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. 2,290 shares were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO, worth $119,688 on Friday, January 11. Shares for $364,082 were sold by KRUSE STEIN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 63,293 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 20,342 shares stake. Argent Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 27,636 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership reported 1.81M shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.09% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 1.63M shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 17.81 million shares. Moreover, James Inv Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Calamos Ltd Company has 280,811 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.07% or 645,997 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.39% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Duncker Streett And Co has 19,755 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 15,945 shares.