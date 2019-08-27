United Technologies (UTX) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Nice (NICE) Holder American Capital Management Increased Stake by $542,656 as Market Valuation Rose

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nice (NICE) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 584,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.59M, up from 579,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $152.75. About 89,959 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 442,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, down from 547,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 1.79M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union’s Customer Journey Digital Transformation Fueled by NICE – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Britain’s NICE not on board with GW Pharma’s Epidyolex – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nice Ltd (NICE) CEO Barak Eilam on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

