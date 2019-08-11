United Technologies (UTX) Holder Middleton & Co Boosted Position by $658,176 as Stock Price Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $1.23 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 45,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 69,248 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 114,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.37 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares to 106,619 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,198 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 273,709 shares. Burney Com reported 0.95% stake. Hillsdale Invest Management accumulated 365 shares. Alethea Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 1,977 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 594,098 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foothills Asset reported 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,303 shares. 46,072 were accumulated by Osborne Prtnrs Cap Ltd Llc. Colony Group holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 37,523 shares. Golub Gru Limited Co invested in 5,250 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited reported 1,888 shares. Suvretta Capital Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 524,796 shares. Chatham reported 2,110 shares. Lsv Asset reported 485,360 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 49,675 shares to 269,049 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 88,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,370 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv accumulated 7.63 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argyle Cap Management owns 1.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 133,368 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 13,538 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Diligent Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 43,228 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 0.82% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 252,521 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Co reported 1,204 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 31,176 shares. Ally Fincl has 0.87% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Salzhauer Michael has 1.38M shares for 18.63% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company owns 0.65% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 885,930 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wesbanco Bankshares holds 0.09% or 64,475 shares.