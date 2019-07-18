United Technologies (UTX) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Williams Jones & Associates Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $459,776; Market Valuation Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 3,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,541 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 1.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 4,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,749 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, down from 116,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 1.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace acknowledged as a top avionics supplier to Airbus – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “These are the stocks Wall Street analysts believe will lead the Dow to 28,000 – CNBC” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Dumais Michael R. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.04 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division owns 17,291 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 67,667 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And holds 70,440 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.22M shares. Pershing Square Cap Mngmt LP has invested 11.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aull And Monroe Invest Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 18,833 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa stated it has 5,161 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 13,901 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Conning Inc accumulated 19,848 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Covington Mgmt has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 35,846 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.66% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 28,002 shares. 17,863 are owned by 1St Source Retail Bank. Punch Assocs Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 37,872 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16,903 shares to 48,319 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 12,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP) by 8,279 shares to 125,057 shares, valued at $42.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

