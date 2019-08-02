United Technologies (UTX) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Stake by $1.85 Million as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Lifted Hcp (HCP) Holding

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 7.36M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.51M, up from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 3.97M shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 14,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,349 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 54,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 2.87M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,419 shares to 173,436 shares, valued at $32.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,564 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 1.38 million shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $43.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 4.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.