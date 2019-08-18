United Technologies (UTX) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Cut Position by $363,553 as Share Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 16,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 525,733 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.76M, up from 509,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 9,779 shares to 750,678 shares, valued at $38.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 87,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,614 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,115 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has 27,495 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Trust has 1.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 9,921 were accumulated by Bailard. Vigilant Cap Ltd invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 13,128 were reported by Centurylink Inv Mngmt. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 7,279 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7,761 shares. Cohen Mgmt Inc reported 66,098 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,107 shares. 10 has 0.5% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.1% or 90,872 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 92,419 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Intact Mgmt reported 62,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 219,553 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Guyasuta Advsr has 911 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bristol John W & Ny has invested 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Capital Inc stated it has 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barnett Company owns 71 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.84% or 13,643 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has 3.88M shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,928 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 131 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt invested 3.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Ann Bank accumulated 163 shares. 5,870 were accumulated by Harvey Mngmt Inc. Daiwa has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock by 296 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 12,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

