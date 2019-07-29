United Technologies (UTX) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Summit Asset Management Increased Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $793,834

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 86.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 25,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 29,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 715,727 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 723,911 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management holds 0.05% or 659,580 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 6,400 shares. Private Trust Com Na owns 28,833 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management owns 0.65% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12,650 shares. National Pension Ser has 1.40 million shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bryn Mawr holds 354,154 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.83% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 769,936 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.75% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Field & Main Bankshares has invested 1.23% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.54% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 220,658 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 5.51M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn holds 4.75M shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com reported 350 shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares to 5,847 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital Management reported 3,875 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 119,256 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,668 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd owns 591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Company invested in 384,985 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Stack Mngmt stated it has 317,725 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 2,115 shares stake. Artisan Ltd Partnership invested in 0.63% or 2.47M shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank holds 102,868 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% stake. Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 68,220 shares. Drexel Morgan Co holds 1.48% or 12,907 shares. Patten Patten Tn has 25,562 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3,575 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.