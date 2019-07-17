United Technologies (UTX) Holder Luminus Management Has Lifted Its Position; Rodgers Brothers Holding In Coca (KO) Was Upped

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 22,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,955 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 94,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 188.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 182,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 279,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97M, up from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.7. About 749,956 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.23% or 5.65M shares. Marathon Cap invested in 0.21% or 10,139 shares. First Retail Bank owns 20,439 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Prospector Partners Ltd holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 94,375 shares. 19,380 were reported by Curbstone Financial Corporation. Greylin Invest Mangement reported 1.5% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 3.78 million are held by Natl Pension Ser. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Timucuan Asset Management Fl reported 140,226 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 105,936 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il reported 475,749 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 47,536 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 386,895 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 715,292 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $70.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP) by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 10,510 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,096 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,343 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 9,143 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 10,193 shares. 52,284 are held by Tctc Hldg Ltd Com. Hayek Kallen Investment invested in 1.9% or 22,784 shares. Delaware-based Cypress Management Ltd Com has invested 2.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 15,867 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 105,087 shares. 8,666 are held by Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Southeastern Asset Incorporated Tn reported 2.48 million shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 818,932 shares.

