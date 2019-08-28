United Technologies (UTX) Holder Luminus Management Has Increased Holding; As Cameco (CCJ) Valuation Declined, Kingdon Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $357,313

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 188.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 182,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 279,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97 million, up from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 1.58M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infrastructure And Energy Al by 114,300 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,750 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 19,633 shares to 270,548 shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,246 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

