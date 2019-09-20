United Technologies (UTX) Holder Lipe & Dalton Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; Holder Maplelane Capital Upped Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 2.76M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 163,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.19M, up from 441,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $240.2. About 5.21 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Regulators were “unhappy” that Tesla made public information about the fatal crash of its Model X vehicle on Autopilot last month; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Safety Investigators Examine Another Fatal Tesla Crash; 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 11/05/2018 – Field’s leave of absence follows a string of executive departures from Tesla; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson; 20/04/2018 – Cal-OSHA had recently opened an investigation into Tesla’s workplace injuries after a RevealNews.org report which said the electric car maker; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 02/05/2018 – TeslaCharts: $TSLA source use Q/Q change… Explains cash burn; 29/03/2018 – Tesla returned to German subsidies list, ending row; 03/05/2018 – Elon Musk Taps Brakes on Tesla’s Model Y After 3’s ‘Production Hell’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 13,347 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Llc Oh owns 9,338 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Management Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 19,001 shares. Df Dent & stated it has 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreno Evelyn V reported 50,584 shares. 53,337 were reported by Cannell Peter B And Company. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cleararc Capital holds 0.42% or 11,034 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Corp reported 5,008 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 236,082 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 0.29% stake. Asset One holds 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 440,781 shares. Forte Cap Lc Adv has 15,142 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Company Ca holds 164,517 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.98 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 211,361 shares to 88,639 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 229,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,001 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of stock or 360 shares.