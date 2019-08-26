United Technologies (UTX) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; American Tower New (AMT) Position Maintained by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 165.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 7,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 11,848 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 4,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 826,415 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 588,340 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.83 million, down from 620,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 1.61M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares to 784,169 shares, valued at $72.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 809,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,860 shares to 6,844 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

