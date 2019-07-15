United Technologies (UTX) Holder Kidder Stephen W Boosted Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $14.82 Million

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,314 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 46,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02 million, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,223 shares to 81,332 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,412 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace joins Sikorsky in revolutionizing approach to autonomous flight with new fly-by-wire technology – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Third Point Joins Pershing In Opposing UTCâ€™s Merger With Raytheon – ValueWalk” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to improve the passenger processing experience and safeguard systems at Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Reports – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DISH, ALGN, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “BIIB Stock Gets Boost on Promising Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 01, 2019.