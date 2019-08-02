United Technologies (UTX) Holder Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake; As U S G (USG) Stock Were Volatile, Havens Advisors Has Raised Position

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 2.87 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THAT FOR 18 YEARS, USG HASN’T WORKED OUT THAT WELL; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run reported 6,750 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp owns 18,833 shares. Cibc Ww owns 237,623 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 4,994 shares stake. Mackenzie Corporation holds 1.63M shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co owns 580,652 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Llp invested 2.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited holds 0.28% or 306,848 shares. Baxter Bros reported 25,536 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd stated it has 10.32 million shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. 1,870 are owned by Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,064 shares. Advantage reported 1,000 shares. Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca reported 16,100 shares. Blue Financial Capital reported 0.61% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47,102 shares to 54,887 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Far Point Acquisition Corp.

