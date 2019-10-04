United Technologies (UTX) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Lowered Its Holding; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $3.80 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 536,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85M, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 1.21 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 138,000 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $115.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 244,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd stated it has 248,502 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.19% or 385,033 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 225,822 shares. Prescott Management Llc reported 5,400 shares stake. Tiemann Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,296 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Selway Asset stated it has 15,532 shares. City Holding reported 1.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.38% stake. 886,661 are owned by Pension Ser. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 1,607 shares. 43,599 were reported by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 65,627 shares. First City Capital Management Inc reported 1.13% stake.

