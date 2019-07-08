United Technologies (UTX) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Position; As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Holding by $2.52 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 3.93M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.94. About 1.50M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $36.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.90 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.