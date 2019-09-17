United Technologies (UTX) Holder Hendershot Investments Has Increased Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Smithbridge Asset Management Has Raised Position in Pepsico Com (PEP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 7,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 66,483 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 58,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.92 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 693,900 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs holds 0.26% or 507,172 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 111,199 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 121,241 shares. S R Schill, a Washington-based fund reported 1,851 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 24,980 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.06M shares. Bouchey Gru reported 0.05% stake. Jupiter Asset Ltd stated it has 198,940 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 20,290 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 68,357 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). American & Management reported 69,247 shares stake. Pecaut And accumulated 5,100 shares.