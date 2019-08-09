United Technologies (UTX) Holder Haverford Financial Services Decreased Position as Market Value Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Increased Stake by $437,781

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,303 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 13,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $163.22. About 707,096 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, down from 72,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.51. About 1.03M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is the Worst Finally Behind for 3M Shareholders? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 206,054 shares. Zuckerman Inv Limited Liability Company owns 4,000 shares. 25,500 are held by Opus Invest. Tradewinds Cap Lc has 1,218 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 23,148 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). America First Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 106 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP reported 20,000 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N And Incorporated has 2.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 1,661 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Markel invested 0.71% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 41,224 shares. Cognios Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,196 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,167 shares to 12,750 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Trust (PRFZ) by 34,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,027 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,502 shares to 46,980 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Maple Management owns 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,875 shares. Schulhoff has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,669 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Novare Management Ltd holds 1.65% or 82,001 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd reported 173,378 shares stake. Osher Van De Voorde Management has 68,506 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va owns 12,416 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Jensen Invest holds 4.88% or 3.18M shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa owns 3,953 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 1,691 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 613,000 are held by Holowesko. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.36% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 22,756 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sun Life Finance accumulated 5,335 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.78B for 16.36 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.