United Technologies (UTX) Holder Haverford Financial Services Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Ghost Tree Capital Increased Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $10.70 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 581,895 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, down from 72,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 2.87M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 15,517 shares to 85,205 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa In (NYSE:V) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

