United Technologies (UTX) Holder Hamel Associates Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Whetstone Capital Advisors Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $14.91 Million as Valuation Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a passionate, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers; 24/04/2018 – These are the rules that Facebook users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More lmpactful; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sued for allowing discriminatory housing ads. via @Curbed; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 54.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 19,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 16,462 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 36,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,883 shares to 94,632 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

