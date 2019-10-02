United Technologies (UTX) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Raised Position; Caymus Capital Partners LP Maintains Holding in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 127.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 276,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 493,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.26M, up from 217,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 1.55M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 3.07 million shares to 681,732 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 60,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,300 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 0.43% stake. 60,819 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 14,215 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,300 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp has invested 0.33% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Keybank National Association Oh holds 4,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% or 2,327 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 19,056 shares. Srb holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 7,560 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 241,384 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 769 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 36,016 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 317,870 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,778 shares. Holderness Invests Co stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 326 shares. First Interstate Bank has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 48,109 shares. Waddell Reed Inc reported 516,924 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 156,427 shares. Associated Banc reported 64,903 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated owns 92,460 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Utah Retirement has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Markel Corporation holds 0.45% or 224,000 shares in its portfolio.

