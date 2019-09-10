United Technologies (UTX) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $624,384 as Shares Declined; Anthem Com (ANTM) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Decreased Its Holding by $1.98 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 20,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $251.39. About 735,079 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 22,366 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 17,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 913,212 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 13.09 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,478 shares to 16,166 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin has invested 0.86% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Accredited Investors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,724 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 91,415 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. New York-based Pointstate Cap LP has invested 1.89% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability reported 12,663 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp reported 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 3,410 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Co owns 12,400 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Forte Cap Adv has 14,756 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Altrinsic Ltd invested in 96,046 shares. Hamel Associate accumulated 0.95% or 16,462 shares. 3,978 were accumulated by Pure Fincl Advisors. Narwhal Mgmt owns 0.56% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 19,945 shares. Autus Asset Management Lc reported 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsec Mngmt stated it has 143,315 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.