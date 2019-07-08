United Technologies (UTX) Holder Franklin Resources Has Cut Stake by $814,208; Umb Bank N A Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $3.16 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 6,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713.10 million, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 202,659 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 8,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,872 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.11 million, down from 150,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $351.66. About 673,637 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was sold by Bailey Robert J.. 10,089 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.57 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.