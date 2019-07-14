United Technologies (UTX) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding by $3.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Altimeter Capital Management LP Boosted Skywest (SKYW) Position by $648,000

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 24,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,088 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51M, up from 747,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 270,530 shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 6.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST – LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN MARCH 2017; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q EPS $1.03; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Net $54.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Intersect Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,362 shares. Consulate Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 2,570 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 25,562 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated stated it has 12,481 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Lc reported 0.43% stake. 39,984 were accumulated by Parkwood Ltd Liability. 2,941 are held by Atlas Browninc. 103,284 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated invested in 0.52% or 17,539 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Llp owns 2.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 818,932 shares. Mcf Advisors invested in 956 shares. Parthenon Ltd Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,347 shares. Punch And Associate Mngmt Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 37,872 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J..

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 249,249 shares to 70,043 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 18,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,105 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold SKYW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd reported 1,479 shares stake. Zacks Investment Management owns 17,189 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 16,583 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 4,030 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 29,001 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 56,759 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 66,563 shares. 752,382 are owned by Rothschild & Asset Us. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,020 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 121,046 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 30,238 shares. Raymond James & has 42,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest holds 0.03% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) or 13,071 shares. Burney Com accumulated 78,860 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

