United Technologies (UTX) Holder First Commonwealth Financial Cut Holding; Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased Timken Steel (TMST) Position as Share Value Declined

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,953 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 6,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 2.88M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 97,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,025 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 375,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 195,229 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST)

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 2,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hikari Pwr Limited accumulated 106,300 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Pennsylvania-based Clark Mngmt Gp has invested 1.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Indiana-based Old Natl Bancshares In has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd owns 32,303 shares. Bluestein R H And Company invested in 0.07% or 9,989 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,494 shares. The Georgia-based Buckhead Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company has 2,771 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Asset Strategies owns 16,163 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 25,303 shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 13,901 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 6,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).