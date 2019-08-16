United Technologies (UTX) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake by $1.25 Million as Stock Declined; Loeb Partners Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Share Price Rose

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 98.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 39,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 690 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.80 million, down from 39,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64 million shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 9,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 6,170 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 15,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 3.93M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,465 shares to 113,113 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 7,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St." on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released regarding Ackman selling stakes in United Technologies and ADP, and Third Point cutting its United Technologies stake.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.39 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.