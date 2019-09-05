United Technologies (UTX) Holder Family Management Has Boosted Holding by $821,760; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Share Price Declined, Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $10.57 Million

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 17,934 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,571 shares to 5,894 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 15,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,809 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. $16,350 worth of stock was bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7. GOLDSTEIN BARRY also bought $48,532 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares. 1,000 shares were bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P, worth $8,000 on Tuesday, August 13.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 93.10 million shares to 94.01 million shares, valued at $928.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.45 million for 6.32 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.