United Technologies (UTX) Holder Everett Harris & Company Has Boosted Holding; Heritage Investors Management Has Cut Its Duke Energy (DUK) Position as Stock Price Declined

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 67,680 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, up from 62,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 4,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 18,195 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 22,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 3.58M shares traded or 33.13% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 645,209 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Limited Com has invested 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Somerset Trust has 2.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 34,537 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Middleton Ma accumulated 92,024 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.33% or 327,898 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 2,592 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,003 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 12,454 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust invested 0.89% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 17,373 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 13,882 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group, a Ohio-based fund reported 195 shares. Moreover, Rockland Trust has 1.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 101,385 shares.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,970 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $137.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.77 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,610 shares to 6,032 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (VOO).