United Technologies (UTX) Holder Eastern Bank Upped Stake; Firstenergy (FE) Stake Increased by Wellington Management Group Llp

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 13,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 112,072 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 98,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 4.42 million shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS IT CONTINUES TO SEEK POLICY RELIEF; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Superior Gold Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 11; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY REPORTS PACT IN PRINCIPLE WITH CREDITORS IN FIRSTEN; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – FITCH: FIRSTENERGY RATINGS UNCHANGED BY PROPOSED FES SETTLEMENT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.61-EPS $3.91; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today

Eastern Bank increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 29,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 110,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 81,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 3.58 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “DOD removes Turkey from the F-35 program, cancels 100 jet sale – Washington Business Journal” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancshares, Virginia-based fund reported 32,437 shares. Sabal Trust Co accumulated 5,385 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc owns 1.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 116,787 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ca reported 43,266 shares. 13,252 were accumulated by Girard Prtnrs. Colonial Advsrs accumulated 67,951 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Boltwood Cap Mngmt owns 13,605 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Connable Office holds 0.8% or 31,885 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 390 shares stake. Moore Capital Mngmt LP owns 105,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Financial Bank & reported 2.54% stake. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Co has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Global Endowment L P, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,160 shares. Town And Country Financial Bank And Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co holds 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,564 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLI) by 260,670 shares to 8,420 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 16,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,204 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 970,440 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 201,831 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs LP owns 29.52M shares or 14.69% of their US portfolio. 95,605 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd. Destination Wealth Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 850 shares. 42,020 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 2.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Gyroscope Management Ltd Company reported 197,369 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,376 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.05% or 5,333 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 8.45 million shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 41,559 shares. Rare Infrastructure owns 3.98% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1.40 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 111,867 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 97,981 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.18 million shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $237.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 639,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.61M shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase Nissan Electric Vehicles – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service Following Damaging Wind and Severe Thunderstorms – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.