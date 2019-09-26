United Technologies (UTX) Holder Crossvault Capital Management Increased Its Position by $1.54 Million as Stock Declined; 1 800 Flowers Com Cl A (FLWS) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Lowered Its Holding by $450,000

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (FLWS) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 210,463 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 11,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 46,391 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, up from 34,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.01M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

