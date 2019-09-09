United Technologies (UTX) Holder Creative Planning Decreased Position by $327,296; Ericsson (ERIC) Market Value Declined While Ulysses Management Upped Stake by $496,800

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 3.33 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Creative Planning decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 2,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 98,257 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 100,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 1.13 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.70 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 52,886 shares to 53,986 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.74% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 962,591 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.33% or 4,803 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sequoia Advisors Limited Co reported 21,390 shares. Alexandria Lc holds 25,557 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Co reported 2,064 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd Liability Co has 1.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 28,459 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Security Company accumulated 30,447 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,397 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited reported 7,366 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 35,846 shares. South State accumulated 70,754 shares or 0.94% of the stock.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,000 shares to 127,122 shares, valued at $26.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc (Call) by 118.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,600 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN).

