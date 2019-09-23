United Technologies (UTX) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Cut Position; Visteon Corp. (VC) Share Value Rose While Third Avenue Management Boosted by $3.05 Million Its Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 2,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 48,435 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 50,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.51. About 1.36 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 52,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 188,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06M, up from 136,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 134,268 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Management holds 1.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 116,040 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 549,271 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ledyard Financial Bank reported 23,838 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Iberiabank holds 34,962 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,190 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 4,200 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 1.07 million are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Liberty Capital Incorporated stated it has 24,268 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.01M shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 56,912 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Limited Liability holds 6,645 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp owns 25,495 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 8,144 were accumulated by Highlander Cap Limited Company. Foothills Asset Limited reported 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.85 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 12,755 shares to 52,415 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crow Point Prns Ltd Com reported 3,530 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 371,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3.20 million shares. Systematic Financial Management LP reported 233,634 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 19,188 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Principal Gru owns 265,081 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 949,867 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

