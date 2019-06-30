United Technologies (UTX) Holder Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Its Position; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Position by $1.97 Million as Shares Declined

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,800 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 5.44 million shares traded or 58.79% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 20.77 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 99,482 shares to 281,634 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $783.58 million for 23.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.