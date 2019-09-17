United Technologies (UTX) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Has Lifted Position by $11.64 Million; Centene (CNC) Shares Rose While Green Valley Investors Lowered Stake by $5.24 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 1.90M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 100,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 604,565 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.70 million, down from 705,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 5.27M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19 million for 11.89 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 106,275 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp accumulated 343,503 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 38,546 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 93,073 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Drw Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 7,440 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 295,877 shares. Art Advisors Lc has 28,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 459,532 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Moneta Gp Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 277,324 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sivik Glob Healthcare Lc owns 60,300 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 600 shares. 79,718 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Company accumulated 359,787 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,548 shares. Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Svcs has 1.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.27% or 135,000 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 316,314 shares. Moreover, Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has 0.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 19,001 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 20,960 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. California-based Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). South Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,920 shares stake. Ntv Asset Limited Liability holds 23,436 shares. Madison Inv Holdg reported 121,336 shares stake. Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.19% or 15,330 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 518,445 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Regions Financial invested 0.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).