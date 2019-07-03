United Technologies (UTX) Holder Boston Family Office Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding by $2.49 Million

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,703 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.96. About 3.25M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 357,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 254,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 42,551 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 39,358 shares to 131,685 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) by 57,880 shares to 7,775 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,674 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

