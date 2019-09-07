United Technologies (UTX) Holder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $358,000 as Stock Price Declined

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd owns 18,085 shares. Millennium Ltd holds 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 120,859 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 516,603 shares. 5,712 were reported by Greenleaf. Peapack Gladstone invested in 193,712 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Ami Invest Management holds 11,501 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 534,330 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 115,549 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Company has 63,242 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt holds 2,600 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. 29,052 were accumulated by Of Virginia Va. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 31,236 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas owns 1.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 59,870 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 98,314 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares to 97,108 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Interactive Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pacific Inv invested in 0.22% or 5,631 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.49M shares. Argent Tru Com holds 0.03% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Co holds 92,605 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited has 213,469 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has 0.74% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,125 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,041 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.62% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 17 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 71,737 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8,396 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker has 2,175 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 86,454 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Menora Mivtachim Holding reported 2.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 23,292 shares to 100,501 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,060 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).