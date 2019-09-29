United Technologies (UTX) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Lifted Stake; Mei Pharma (MEIP) Holder Caxton Trimmed Its Holding by $2.72 Million

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 3,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 64,903 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, up from 61,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 161,200 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Doubles Down On MEI Pharma, Considers ME-401 ‘Best-In-Class’ – Benzinga” on July 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:URGN) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MEI Pharma Appoints Longtime Industry Consultant and Executive Tamar Howson to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace – Benzinga” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook’s Wrongdoing – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,685 shares to 207,948 shares, valued at $25.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,444 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).