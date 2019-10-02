United Technologies (UTX) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Cut Position by $19.00 Million as Market Value Declined; Sanders Capital Has Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $6.18 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 146,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 5,498 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 151,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 412,095 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.31M, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.09. About 1.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation stated it has 25,290 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Proffitt & Goodson holds 7,267 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited owns 3.33M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 149,108 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Ins has invested 2.67% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sol Capital Mngmt invested in 4,980 shares. 1.16M are owned by Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.88% or 23,436 shares. Weatherly Asset LP reported 3,290 shares. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 1.25 million shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx has 32,180 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt reported 7,592 shares stake. Cambridge Company has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,843 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 25,608 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Hellman Jordan Management Incorporated Ma invested in 4,831 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.36 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $863.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,832 shares to 7,596 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

