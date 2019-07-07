United Technologies (UTX) Analysts See $2.03 EPS; Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) Shorts Increased By 70.15%

Analysts expect United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report $2.03 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.05% from last quarter’s $1.97 EPS. UTX’s profit would be $1.75 billion giving it 16.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.91 EPS previously, United Technologies Corporation’s analysts see 6.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) had an increase of 70.15% in short interest. RNDB’s SI was 11,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 70.15% from 6,700 shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB)’s short sellers to cover RNDB’s short positions. The SI to Randolph Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.29%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 13 shares traded. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RNDB News: 15/03/2018 Envision Bank Delivers Full Service Residential Lending in Braintree; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 17/04/2018 – 63 New England Veterans set for 50th Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R. $1.25M worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 22.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.37 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 20.59 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Randolph Savings Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses. The company has market cap of $88.11 million. The firm offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, including checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposits; and IRAs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as investment securities.