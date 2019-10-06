United Technologies (UTX) Analysts See $2.01 EPS; Soros Fund Management Has Cut M & T Bk (MTB) Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased M & T Bk Corp (MTB) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 7,917 shares as M & T Bk Corp (MTB)’s stock declined 2.16%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 99,325 shares with $16.89 million value, down from 107,242 last quarter. M & T Bk Corp now has $20.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $154.05. About 515,138 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast

Analysts expect United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report $2.01 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.15% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. UTX’s profit would be $1.72 billion giving it 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS is correct. After having $2.20 EPS previously, United Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -8.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 earnings per share, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $478.36 million for 10.67 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Ii Vi Inc (Prn) stake by 5.00 million shares to 20.50M valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) stake by 4.00 million shares and now owns 6.50 million shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “M&T Bank creates team to focus on fast-growing minority businesses – Baltimore Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering M\u0026T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. M\u0026T Bank has $20600 highest and $15500 lowest target. $173.38’s average target is 12.55% above currents $154.05 stock price. M\u0026T Bank had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 3. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 2. Wood maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Friday, July 19. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $18500 target. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, April 16. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $180,188 activity. Todaro Michael J. also bought $26,941 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MTB shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP owns 15,641 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Llc owns 96,296 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.09% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Schroder Investment Group Inc invested in 0.06% or 303,652 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 181,994 shares. Uss Mngmt has 0.12% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). 28,693 are held by Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Company owns 1,723 shares. Nexus Inv, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,100 shares. The New York-based Lomas Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.91% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0.13% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 22 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.8% or 55,081 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 26,348 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Company stated it has 2,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $157’s average target is 17.86% above currents $133.21 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, June 24. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.29 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 21.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.