United Technologies (Put) (UTX) Holding Maintained by Capital Fund Management Sa; As Tjx Compan(Tjx) (TJX) Market Value Rose, Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $364,640

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Compan(Tjx) (TJX) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 6,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 69,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 75,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Compan(Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 10.52M shares traded or 65.67% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (Put) (UTX) by 227.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 90,400 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in United Technologies Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,775 shares to 60,953 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 1,072 shares. Advisory Research reported 383,359 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 0.52% stake. Stonebridge Capital Management holds 4,298 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Llc reported 0.68% stake. Park Avenue Secs Llc owns 15,756 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com holds 0.53% or 449,204 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 0.1% or 19,021 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested in 28,632 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Com invested in 1.96 million shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il stated it has 109,192 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 17,172 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 83,882 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 4,290 shares to 12,910 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 157,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,623 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).